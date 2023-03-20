NewsTV News

‘Your Honor’ viewers react to “insane” season 2 finale: “Tied everything together beautifully”

**Major spoilers ahead**

By Sam Warner
Your Honor
Bryan Cranston in 'Your Honor' season two. CREDIT: Showtime

Your Honor wrapped up its two-season run last night (March 19), with fans sharing praise for the finale.

The series, which stars Bryan Cranston, follows New Orleans judge Michael Desiato as he’s forced to make hard choices when his son kills the son of a mob kingpin in a hit-and-run.

Season two has followed the aftermath of his son Adam’s death, with Michael let out of prison to help bring down the mob.

The events of the finale see Michael forced to testify at the trial of Eugene Jones, though refuses to lie, instead revealing the truth over Adam killing Rocco Baker and how he himself helped to cover it up.

Your Honor
Bryan Cranston stars as Judge Desiato in ‘Your Honor’. CREDIT: Sky

In the end, he goes back to prison, facing justice for his actions – though appears at peace with his choice to reveal the truth.

Fans have shared praise for the episode, one tweeting: “I know a lot of people wasn’t rocking with this season of #YourHonor but the series finale was good”.

Your Honor is the best show on tv since it’s release in 2020 that season 2 finale was insane,” another added. However, not everyone was on board, another suggesting it was the “Worst Finale Ever”.

Here’s what others have been saying:

While Your Honor has not been officially confirmed to be ending by broadcaster Showtime, Cranston said last year that season two would be its last outing.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” he said in July. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

The series also starred Michael Stuhlbarg, Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis , Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint and Keith Machekanyanga.

