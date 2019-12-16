YouTube star PewDiePie has revealed he will take a break from the website next year.

The internet personality, who has stoked controversy with accusations of racism and anti-Semitism, said in a new video that he was taking a step back due to “feeling very tired”.

“I am a taking a break from YouTube next year,” he explained. “I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired, I don’t know if you can tell.

“Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain later but I wanted to give a heads-up.”

The gamer – real name Felix Kjellberg – was at one point the highest-paid Youtuber and had the most-subscribed-to channel on YouTube. However, he was dethroned earlier this year by Bollywood record label T-Series, which has 121 million followers.

Meanwhile, PewDiePie said he was “absolutely sickened” earlier this year after a gunman named him during a live stream of a brutal shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch,” he said at the time. “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Back in 2017, the YouTuber stirred controversy after some of his videos were found to contain Nazi or anti-Semitic imagery, with Disney subsequently cutting ties.

He responded by saying he accepted the material was offensive but did not support “any kind of hateful attitudes”.

That same year, he also apologised after using the n-word during a live gaming stream.