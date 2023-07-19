YouTuber Annabelle Ham dies aged 22

Lifestyle YouTuber Annabelle Ham has died at the age of 22.

News of her death was shared by her family yesterday (July 18), writing on the content creator’s Instagram that she had experienced an “epileptic event”.

Ham had 78,000 YouTube subscribers and 75,000 Instagram followers, and often vlogged about her life as a college student in Georgia along with fashion and beauty videos.

“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts,” the post began on Instagram.

“Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her. Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest.

“Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.

The family also asked that people don’t “post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded”, and that “there will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life”.

They said the late creator’s accounts will now be used to “share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us”. They concluded the post: “Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you.”

Annabelle’s sister, Alexandria, first announced the news earlier this week, writing in an Instagram post: “There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved

her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Ham’s other sister, Amelia, shared her own tribute, writing: “Sometimes i don’t understand why god does things but, i can’t even put into words how hard this is.”

She added: “i know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. and i know she is dancing around in heaven right now. i can’t wait to give u a big hug

one day.”

Ham was in a sorority at Kennesaw State University, who shared in a Facebook statement that their “sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short”.