Yvette Brown says she “knows nothing” about the ‘Community’ movie

Yvette Brown has cast further doubt over her involvement in the upcoming Community movie.

A feature-length spin-off of the hit sitcom was officially confirmed in September, seven years after the NBC series came to an end.

Series creator Dan Harmon is set to direct the project, with regular cast members Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Joe McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong all returning. Brown’s involvement, however, has not yet been confirmed.

The actress, who played Shirley Bennett in the series, has now cast even further doubt with her latest comments.

“I don’t know anything about the movie – I literally know nothing,” Brown told Variety on Wednesday (16 November).

“You know as much as I do,” she added.

Yvette Nicole Brown says she doesn’t know anything about the #Community movie. pic.twitter.com/iDkDEFwOM2 — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2022

When asked if that meant she hadn’t yet received an offer to be in the film, she replied: “I don’t know anything about the movie! I keep telling people I don’t know anything, and they keep asking me. I don’t know nothing about the movie. Nothing.”

Brown added that she only knew the film was happening because “Joel McHale said it was happening”.

Doubts were previously raised about Glover’s involvement in the film, since the initial announcement of the spin-off didn’t mention the actor.

However, Harmon later confirmed that he would indeed be joining the cast for the new project.

“For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon told Variety. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

Chevy Chase, who left the comedy series after its fourth season, will not be returning for the film.

Last month, McHale said he “cried like a baby” after reading the script. “I’m not kidding, so you know that I’m sarcastic about about literally fucking everything but um, there will be tears,” he told TheWrap.

“We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards and I’m not joking.”