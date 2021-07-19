NewsTV News

Zac Efron among winners of 2021 Daytime Emmy awards

Mark Hamill and Lupita Nyong'o are also awarded

By Sam Warner
Zac Efron
Zac Efron is home resting for the holidays after his recent medical emergency. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The latest winners for this year’s Daytime Emmy awards have been announced, with Zac Efron among those who have received gongs.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) continued their handouts of awards over the weekend.

The main Daytime ceremony took place last month, while this weekend saw the handout of the Children’s Programming and Animation and the Lifestyle Programming awards.

Advertisement

Efron was among the big winners after being awarded the Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, while Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill won Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program for Disney’s Elena of Avalor.

Emmys
The Emmys trophies CREDIT: Getty Images

Also victorious was Andy Serkis, who won Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction programme for The Letter for the King, and Lupita Nyong’o for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program in Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

The full list of winners are below:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Doomsday
Finding Love in Quarantine
The Girl In Apartment 15
Rekindling Christmas
Take My Heart 

Advertisement

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Alexa & Katie
Dash & Lily
The Hardy Boys
Julie and the Phantoms
Trinkets

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Lidia’s Kitchen
Lucky Chow
Mise En Place
Pati’s Mexican Table
tasteMAKERS
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Open House
Skin Decision: Before and After
Small Business Revolution

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron 
Long Way Up
Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Tiny Creatures

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Ask This Old House
Dream Home Makeover
Get Organized with The Home Edit 
I Like To Make Stuff
This Old House

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

The American Athlete
Articulate with Jim Cotter
Behind the FX 
Broadway Master Class
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Café CNN
Despierta America
Destinos
El Gordo y la Flaca
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
Pan Y Circo

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox
Booktube
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.
Prideland
Self-Evident

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith – Studio City
Midori Francis, as Lily – Dash & Lily 
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos– The Bay
Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer – The Gaze
Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett – The Bay

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett – The Bay 
Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian – The Letter for the King
Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders – A House Divided
Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley – Studio City
Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector – $tack$

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton – Studio City
Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett – The Bay
Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E – Dash & Lily
Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza – Alexa & Katie
Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison – The Bay

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold – Endlings
Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington – Julie and the Phantoms
Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon – The Bay
Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett – The Bay
Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith – Studio City

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna – Ghostwriter
Arista Arhin, as Sam – Lockdown
Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders – The Bay
Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders – The Bay
Madison Reyes, as Julie – Julie and the Phantoms
Amir Wilson, as Tiuri – The Letter for the King

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom – Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles
Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez – Studio City
A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos – The Bay
Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss – Studio City
Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut – The Letter for the King
Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson – The Bay

Andy Serkis. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro
Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia
Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia
Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo
Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta la sopa

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi and Charlie Engelman – Weird But True, National Geographic Kids
Jeff Corwin – Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Zac Efron – Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill and Van Jones – CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls
Brandon McMillan – Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bay
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
Julie and the Phantoms
Stuck With You

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
Life 2.0
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
This Old House
Rock the Park
Xploration Outer Space

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
I Am Patrick
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
Tournament of Roses Parade

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
The Letter for the King
Trinkets

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama
Eater’s Guide to the World
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.
I Am Patrick
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
Saluting Everyday Heroes

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
American Music Spotlight
CBS This Morning
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Baby-Sitters Club
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
The Letter for the King
Tiny Creatures

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The At Home Pasta Series
Eater’s Guide to the World
Giada at Home 2.0
The Letter for the King
Rock the Park
Trinkets

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Good Road
Helpsters
Long Way Up
Pan Y Circo
Sesame Street
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

Julie and the Phantoms
Life 2.0
Long Way Up
The New Legends of Monkey
Xploration Outer Space

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020
Dino Dana The Movie
The Drew Barrymore Show
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!
The Talk

Lupita Nyong'o performs rap freestyle on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body
All That
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Healing Powers of Dude
The Letter for the King
Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club
Dino Dana The Movie
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!
Odd Squad
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special Sesame Street
Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington
Elinor Wonders Why
Esme & Roy
Stillwater
Trash Truck

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia
Craig of the Creek
Hilda
ipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Baba Yaga Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES

CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls

Deadly Engineering
Glad You Asked
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
Life 2.0
PBS KIDS Talk About

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Girls’ Voices Now
Helpsters Help You
Imagination Trips
Monster Meditations
Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story With Grover and Elmo

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jace Chapman, as Noah – The Healing Powers of Dude
Emilie Cocquerel, as Sandy – The New Legends of Monkey
Ryan Dillon, as Elmo – Sesame Street
Nathan Lovejoy, as Principal Swift– Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
Tyler Sanders, as Leo– Just Add Magic: Mystery City

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jennifer Barnhart, as Zoe, Charlie’s Mom, Maggie Cadabby – Sesame Street
Derek Gaines, as Isaac Ice – Helpsters
Lupita Nyong’o, as Self – Storyteller, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Alicia Silverstone, as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club
Tom Wilson, as Doug Reynolds – Sydney to the Max

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Issac Ryan Brown, as Booker – Raven’s Home
Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas – The Baby-Sitters Club
Sky Katz, as Tess – Raven’s Home
Navia Robinson, as Nia – Raven’s Home
Christian J. Simon, as Leo – Sydney to the Max

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie – Muppet Babies
Mark Hamill, as Vuli – Elena of Avalor 
Juliet Donenfeld, as Sally Squirrel – Pete the Cat
Eric Jacobson, as Grover – The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special
Eric Peterson, as Ant’ney – Madagascar: A Little Wild
Patrick Warburton, as Grand Macaw – Elena of Avalor

Star Wars
Mark Hamill has thanked ‘Star Wars’ fans in a new letter. CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Bugs Bunny / Daffy Duck – Looney Tunes Cartoons
Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob SquarePants
Tress MacNeille, as Dot – Animaniacs
Sir Jonathan Pryce, as Grandpa Sid – Piney: The Lonesome Pine
Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao – King, Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington
Doc McStuffins
Elena of Avalor
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Stillwater
Trash Truck

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN
Big City Greens
Hilda
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Star Wars: The Clone Wars

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club
Blue’s Clues & You!
Just Add Magic: Mystery City
Nick News
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington
Elinor Wonders Why
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Stillwater
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga
DC Super Hero Girls
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Hilda
Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club
Blue’s Clues & You!
Dino Dana
Dino Dana The Movie
The Healing Powers of Dude
Helpsters
Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

Animaniacs
Hilda
The Mighty Ones
SpongeBob SquarePants
Summer Camp Island

'The Animaniacs' Jurassic Park parody
‘The Animaniacs’ ‘Jurassic Park’ parody. CREDIT: Hulu/YouTube

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs
Elena of Avalor
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
The Tom & Jerry Show

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

‘Monster’ — Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN
‘Nothing Left To Lose’ — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
‘Something in the Air’ — Elena of Avalor
‘Such a Beautiful Day’ — Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
‘Suffragette Song’ — Animaniacs

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

All That
The Astronauts
Bunk’d
The Healing Powers of Dude
Raven’s Home

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga
Baby Shark’s Big Show!
Bubble Guppies
Duck Tales
Elena of Avalor

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Madagascar: A Little Wild
Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun
The Owl House
Summer Camp Island
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Elena of Avalor
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Puppy Dog Pals
Stillwater
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs
Baba Yaga
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Hilda
Looney Tunes Cartoons Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
Elena of Avalor
Let’s Go Luna!
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
The Monster at the End of this Story: A Sesame Street Special Muppet Babies

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Angela’s Christmas Wish
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Advertisement
Advertisement