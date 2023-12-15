Zac Efron has opened up about his relationship with the late Matthew Perry, admitting he has one regret following the Friends star’s recent passing.

The two actors starred together in the 2009 comedy film 17 Again about a struggling father, Mike O’Donnell (Perry), who suddenly transforms into his teenage self (portrayed by Efron).

In a new interview with Variety, the High School Musical star reflected on the time he spent with Perry years ago, and how the Chandler Bing actor became an important figure in his life.

“I hold the time we shared together really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day,” Efron said. “He was in a unique position for me in my career, and in my life. His passing is affecting me a lot.

“It definitely can be isolating,” he added, addressing the loneliness of “being an actor and being in the spotlight”.

Efron then shared his one regret following Perry’s passing. “It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories,” he said. “I wish in the past couple of years that I had an opportunity to do that with Matthew.”

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28, aged 54. His cause of death has been “deferred” after an initial postmortem showed no signs of meth or fentanyl in his system.

Following his passing, fellow Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc penned a tribute to the actor.

In a statement to People, the cast said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” The statement was then signed by all five cast members.