News

Zach Braff on Black Lives Matter: “It’s not enough to say I have a Black best friend”

The actor spoke on his friendship with co-star Donald Faison in light of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Ella Kemp
Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison in Scrubs
Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison in Scrubs CREDIT: Getty Images

Zach Braff has spoken of his friendship with Scrubs co-star Donald Faison in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor acknowledged “it’s not enough to just say I have a Black best friend” while appearing on the Kelly Clarkson show.

“I think this conversation is new for me in a sense, because as I’m listening to everyone who’s speaking, I know that I, too, have lots to learn,” Braff explained.

On his co-star Faison, who is Braff’s best friend onscreen and off, the actor added: “It’s not enough to just to say, ‘Oh, my best friend is a Black man.’

“It’s not enough to say, ‘Oh, I grew up with a diverse population.’ I can’t just sit back and go, ‘Oh no, I’m cool, I have a Black best friend.’ That’s BS.”

The actor continued by responding to the ongoing global protests demanding white people to listen. “There’s plenty of ways that I haven’t been proactive in my own life and my own privilege, and I’m really learning that now,” Braff said.

“I’m taking this opportunity to really listen and to really learn and to see how I can improve my way of being as well.”

On his own experience with racism, Faison said his role in the sitcom contributed to micro-aggressions: “Even how people describe me on Scrubs. I’m the Black guy from Scrubs. You know, I’m not even one of the actors, I’m the Black guy from Scrubs.”

All nine seasons of Scrubs began streaming on All4 last month.

