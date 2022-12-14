Ziggy Ramo to make screen debut in Stan series ‘Black Snow’ premiering New Year’s Day

Ziggy Ramo is set to make his screen acting debut in Black Snow, a Stan original television series which premieres on New Year’s Day.

The six-part series, created by Lucas Taylor, is said to follow the coming-of-age stories and whodunit mystery of the fictional town of Ashford in North Queensland, with Ramo set to portray the character of Ezekiel Iseul. Alongside the musician, the cast of Black Snow also includes Vikings actor Travis Fimmel and Packed To The Rafters star Erik Thomson, among others.

“In 1995, seventeen-year-old Isabel Baker was murdered,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “But in 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case Detective James Cormack on the trail of the killer.” According to press materials, Black Snow focuses on the fictional town’s “deep ties to the Australian South Sea Islander community”.

In addition to his acting credit, Ramo also collaborated with Black Snow composer Jed Palmer to produce all music included on the show. The resulting soundtrack features songs with organic sounds recorded around Black Snow’s filming location in Proserpine, Queensland, including those of a nearby volcano on Tanna Island.

Speaking of his partnership with Ramo – who is of First Nations and Solomon Island descent – Taylor said he’d continue his efforts for cultural collaboration in future screen productions. “We’re making strides to doing better in this industry but we’re not there yet,” Taylor told ABC earlier this month. The Black Snow creator sourced additional input from Australian South Sea Islanders, including producer Kaylene Butler.

Last month, Ramo performed at Victoria’s inaugural First & Forever festival, where he shared a stage with the likes of Baker Boy, Tasman Keith, Barkaa and Birdz. Prior to that, Ramo led the line-up alongside Mo’Ju for the Sydney NAIDOC Week show Up Late, which took place in July.

Ramo’s last album, ‘Black Thoughts’, arrived in 2020, and was nominated for that year’s Australian Music Prize. Speaking of the project in a 2020 interview with NME, Ramo said “This album is hoping to ask questions. It’s hoping to be a part of the conversation.”