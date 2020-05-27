Twenty One Pilots have shared a new version of their latest single, ‘Level Of Concern’ – listen to it below now.

Following the song’s live debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – the ‘At Home’ edition, the duo released the new version yesterday (May 26).

The song features their friends and frequent collaborators Paul Meany, Jesse Blum and Simon Jefferis.

The new version of ‘Level Of Concern’ comes after Tyler Joseph recently suggested that the band may release their next album “sooner than we were planning”.

“I don’t know if it’s this in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off,” the frontman explained of the ‘Trench’ follow-up.

“It’s kind of hard for me to tap into the story of ‘Trench’ and what we’ve been building on up until that point without being out there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans,” he continued. “Man, as much as I appreciate everyone getting on their computer and playing acoustic bedroom versions of stuff, it’s old to me. I don’t want to just do that. I want to talk to our fans through a record.”

In a four-star review of 2018’s ‘Trench’, NME wrote that the LP was “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”