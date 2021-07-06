Tyler, the Creator has topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart with his new album ‘Call Me If You If You Get Lost’.

The rapper’s sixth studio LP shifted the equivalent of 169,000 album units in the US in the week ending July 1, based on album sales, track and streaming figures. Doja Cat‘s new studio album also went in at Number Two with ‘Planet Her’.

Tyler’s 2019 album ‘Igor’, also previously topped the Billboard chart. It remains to be seen whether Tyler will top the UK album chart with Queen looking odds on favourites to go to Number One with their special 40th anniversary edition of their ‘Greatest Hits’.

Advertisement

‘Call Me If You If You Get Lost’ was recently awarded four stars by NME and was described “as a love letter to the genre that made him”.

The review added: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.

“On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”

The new album features guest appearances from Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert (both on ‘Juggernaut’), Lil Wayne (‘Hot Wind Blows’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘Wusyaname’), Domo Genesis (‘Manifesto’) and more across its 16 tracks.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently appeared to apologise for a series of controversial tweets he made about Selena Gomez 10 years ago on recent track ‘Manifesto’.

Advertisement

He raps on the track: “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy shit / Didn’t wanna offend her, apologise when I seen her / Back when I was tryna fuck Bieber, Just-in.”