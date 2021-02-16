UNIVERSE online concert draws over 2.6million viewers

Over 2.6million people tuned in to UNI-KON, an online concert organised by new K-pop fan community app UNIVERSE.

The free showcase, which was held on Valentine’s Day (February 14), drew approximately 2.6million viewers from over 160 countries. This is according to the app’s developer NCSoft, as per Korea JoongAng Daily.

UNI-KON featured 14 K-pop artists: AB6IX, ASTRO, ATEEZ, CIX, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, Kang Daniel, Monsta X, Oh My Girl, Park Ji-hoon, THE BOYZ, WEi and WJSN. Altogether, the idols performed a total of 46 numbers during the event, which ran for about four hours.

“There haven’t been big concerts recently due to COVID-19, but we could enjoy many artists’ performances today through UNIVERSE,” Kang said during the event. “I hope today’s UNI-KON was a gift for the audience.”

The concert also gave fans a preview of the app’s premium features, such as the high definition viewing experience, multi-view mode, various virtual stage effects and more. Fans will be able to rewatch the concert through UNIVERSE’s video-on-demand services, with behind-the-scenes footage and interview videos set to be added in the future.

UNIVERSE is a K-pop community app that was launched on January 28 by game publisher NCSoft. Since launch, over four million users from over 188 countries have signed up, with 80 percent coming from countries like the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and more.