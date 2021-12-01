Urthboy shares new Christmas single ‘On My Way Home’

Urthboy has shared his first-ever Christmas single, entitled ‘On My Way Home’.

The song, released today (December 1), follows the release of three stand-alone singles released by the rapper throughout 2020: ‘Fever Dream’, ‘The Night Took You’ and ‘Sunrise in My Head’. A remix EP for ‘The Night Took You’ was also released, featuring remixes from Joyride and Boomchild.

‘On My Way Home’, Urthboy’s only single for 2021, features vocalists Nardean and Loren Ryan. The song also features production from longtime Urthboy collaborator Jayteehazard.

Listen to ‘On My Way Home’ below:

Prior to the song’s release, Urthboy teased the single with several posts on his Instagram page, including photos of him recording vocals and photos of him in his hometown of Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.

“After the year we’ve had, I’m not sure how we wrote such a joyous song about returning home for Christmas,” the rapper quipped in a statement.

“[This song is] dedicated to everyone, but especially those who’ve been stuck and separated from loved ones. It’s been real.”

Western Sydney artist Nardean recently released a new single entitled ‘WESTSIDE’, which followed on from her previous 2021 singles ‘Trust’ and ‘The Come Down’.

Gamilaraay artist Ryan, meanwhile, most recently released a cover of Cold Chisel‘s ‘Flame Trees’. Ryan also released a three-track EP this year, entitled ‘Little Darlin”.