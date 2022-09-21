Velvet Trip announce ‘It’s Only Human’ single tour, share new video

Sydney psychedelic rock trio Velvet Trip have announced a headline tour in support of their latest single, ‘It’s Only Human’, and shared the song’s video.

The tour, announced today (September 21), will take place this December. It will take in five east coast cities, starting in Melbourne at Fitzroy’s Old Bar and concluding in Wollongong at La La La’s. A full list of dates is available below, with tickets to all shows available from the band’s website.

To coincide with the tour’s announcement, the band have released an accompanying music video for ‘It’s Only Human’. It was directed by Clover Ryan, and created by production company DIRTYFIVE. The video depicts frontman Zeppelin Hamilton wandering through the dark of a desert and a forest at nighttime. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Ryan explained that her plan was to place Hamilton “in nature”, contrasting this by “combining unnatural elements into the scenes”.

“I think after the past few years we’ve had, with everything that’s been going on externally and how that’s affected us all internally, it’s been really easy to get swept up in the waves of it all,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we’re all a part of this universe, the seen and unseen, the known and unknown, and so everything that we seek in whatever divine entity, I think, is also ultimately inside of us.”

In his own statement about the song itself, Hamilton said that ‘It’s Only Human’ “comes from a space of contemplation, introspection, and surrender”.

“It is a comment on the human condition, and the places we turn to put ourselves back together when all feels lost,” he said.

Advertisement

In addition to their own headlining tour, Velvet Trip will be on tour next month, supporting Parcels on their Australian theatre tour.

Velvet Trip’s ‘It’s Only Human’ Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Old Bar

Friday 9 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 10 – Brisbane, O’Skulligan’s

Friday 16 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Saturday 17 – Wollongong, La La La’s