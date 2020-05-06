Victorian government announces financial assistance for select JobKeeper-ineligible arts workers

The Andrews Victorian Government has announced a scheme to financially assist select arts workers who are ineligible to receive JobKeeper wage subsidies.

Casual workers who are employed by public cultural and sporting organisations – such as Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre and Melbourne Aquatic Centre – and have lost work will receive fortnightly payments of up to $1,500, provided they are willing to be redeployed to other areas within the public service that require extra labour, such as healthcare. The state government estimates this scheme will cover 3,000 affected workers.

Many arts workers have been left out of the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme because they have not been casually employed by the same employer for more than 12 months. In a statement today (May 6), industrial relations minister Tim Pallas said the state government is supporting the workers who have fallen through the cracks of JobKeeper.

“These workers are not eligible for the Commonwealth’s JobKeeper payments so we’re stepping in and making sure they get the support they need to make it through to the other side of the crisis,” he said.

The scheme is announced a day after data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found more than a quarter of all workers in the arts, hospitality and recreation sectors have lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, many casual employees in private arts, entertainment and hospitality businesses remain ineligible for JobKeeper, instead having to apply for the JobSeeker program if they need financial assistance.

Industry leaders in the state of Victoria have called for financial support amounting to $50million, saying live venues “could be insolvent within weeks” without it. Guy Palermo, owner of the Bendigo Hotel in Victoria, remarked in The Age today that he thinks live music venues like his are slipping through the cracks when it comes to receiving government help.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula announced earlier this month that $40million from the Business Support Fund would be channeled towards coronavirus relief, but Palermo said he did not expect to receive any amount from that fund.

“Funding aimed at pokies and clubs doesn’t help venues and live music at all,” he told The Age. “It’s turning into a shit-show.

“I’ve spoken to other venues and they’re getting nothing either. It hasn’t addressed the live music problem.”

Palermo has organised a petition via Change.org for financial support for live music venues from the Victorian Government, which, at the time of writing, has drawn over 17,000 signatures.

“Live music is performed in 553 venues and clubs across Melbourne and 197 venues in regional Victoria,” the petition description reads. “If we close, it has a domino effect on: staff, musicians, bookers, organisers; suppliers and their workers; food venues and other business that surround the venue; GST and liquor tax revenue; tourism.

“We need funding now to help with upcoming expenses, as we have no revenue with the current policy of social isolation.”

In March, the iconic Collingwood venue The Tote announced its closure, a direct result of social distancing and new government-implemented measures. The venue then launched a GoFundMe campaign to support its workers. As of May 6, the campaign has received donations of around $2,500. A second Collingwood venue, The Gasometer Hotel, was put on the market last month with an asking price of $350,000.

Additional reporting by Caleb Triscari