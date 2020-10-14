Vivid Sydney organisers have announced its return in 2021

Sydney’s annual “light, music & ideas” festival, Vivid, will return in 2021 in a new COVID-safe format, organisers announced today (October 15).

The 2020 instalment was cancelled in March due to coronavirus concerns, marking the first time Vivid had been suspended since its inaugural event in 2009.

Now, Vivid will run from August 6 to 28 next year, three months later than its usual May timeslot, with organisers explaining that in order to adhere to social distancing measures, the event will be scaled down.

Advertisement

“We hope that Sydneysiders, residents of NSW and visitors from around the country will start planning now and book accommodation, tours and attractions to make the most of their Vivid Sydney 2021 experience,” said NSW Minister for Jobs, Tourism and Investment Stuart Ayres in a statement.

“I can’t wait to see the creativity that comes forth – we are all hungry for inspiration, whimsy, innovation and fun, which is exactly what Vivid Sydney is all about.”

Though no further information is available as to the locations or music that will be programmed next year, past events have drawn the likes The Cure, Iron & Wine and New Order to the festival’s live performance segments.

In March, Ayres had said of Vivid’s cancellation, “It’s been an incredibly tough time for the tourism industry and this is yet another body blow, but NSW will bounce back and Vivid Sydney will shine brighter than ever in 2021.”