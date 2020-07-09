Voiid perform on season finale of ‘Up In The Airlock’

Brisbane live sessions ‘Up In The Airlock’ have closed out its ‘Quarantine Sessions’ with a performance from Voiid.

The four-piece punk band are the final act for the studio’s first season of pro-shot live performances. WAAX, Sahara Beck and Screamfeeder were among the other Brisbane-based acts that participated.

Watch Voiid’s ‘Up In The Airlock’ session below:

Speaking of the session in a press statement, the band described it as “such a great experience.”

“[S]eeing how much hard work they put in to set is something we, and surely everyone else in the industry would, appreciate,” they said.

The band also jokingly added that it was “pretty cool” that the studio “didn’t sue us for damages over knocking some lights over.”

Powderfinger guitarist Ian Haug, who owns and runs Airlock Studios, praised the band as “four punk rockers doing their thing.”

“It’s been such a great debut season for Up In The Airlock,” he said.

“[I]t seems so appropriate to finish it off with these four gutsy women delivering a spirited set, with some important and strong messages.”

Voiid recently released their third EP, ‘Socioanomaly.’ It featured the singles ‘Hell,’ ‘Sour’ and ‘Bug.’

The studio has already made plans for a second season of ‘Up In The Airlock.’

They intend to film the next batch of sessions in the coming months.