Watch a Young Dolph tribute set during his scheduled Rolling Loud slot

A memorial set for Young Dolph took place at Rolling Loud California this weekend (December 11) in the slot the late rapper would have played – watch it below.

The rapper – real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr – was shot and killed in Memphis last month as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.

Young Dolph was set to appear at the California leg of the travelling Rolling Loud roadshow at the weekend, which took place in San Bernardino.

During what would have been his set, his protégé Key Glock, recent collaborator O.T. Genasis and rappers from his Paper Route Empire record label all appeared on stage in tribute to the late rapper.

Watch the full memorial set below:

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph in Memphis last month (November 30), following the rapper’s death.

Videos coming from Memphis show Dolph’s casket being guided out the cemetery by a police escort.

As reported by Complex, members of Dolph’s family said in a statement following his death “there are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

Tributes were also paid by a range of musicians, including Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Offset, among others.

Following Dolph’s killing, a memorial was set up outside of the cookie shop. A man was subsequently shot and wounded at the site, and taken to hospital in a non-critical condition. Three people faced court earlier this week charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft and more in relation to the memorial shooting.