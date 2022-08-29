Watch BLACKPINK make MTV VMAs debut with ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK have made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs in New Jersey tonight (August 28), with a performance of ‘Pink Venom’.

The K-pop girl group returned with the new single, which will appear on their upcoming second album ‘BORN PINK’, earlier this month (August 19).

BLACKPINK kicked off the performance under a pink cloud with fangs piercing through it, before they appeared on stage flanked by dancers.

The band then delivered the song’s choreography from a stage filled with dry ice, punctuated with pink lights and flumes of smoke as it reached its crescendo. Watch footage of it below now.

[INFO] Tonight, #BLACKPINK made history as the first Korean female act to ever perform at the #VMAs . Congratulations 🔥💕 TASTE THAT VENOM ON VMA#BLACKPINKInYourVMAs pic.twitter.com/mVG7cXkkF2 — BLΛƆKPIИK FAMILY 🕷🐍 (@BLACKPINKFML) August 29, 2022

BLACKPINK have also won the award for Best Metaverse Performance, for their special PUBG concert, BLACKPINK The Virtual. Rapper Lisa is also in the running for the Best K-pop award for her solo single ‘Lalisa’.

The four-piece group will follow the release of ‘Pink Venom’ with ‘BORN PINK’ on September 16. A month later, they will embark on what is being billed as “the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group in history”. The tour will begin with two dates in Seoul, before heading to North America, the UK and Europe before the end of 2022. The shows will then continue across the globe until the middle of 2023.

Elsewhere at the MTV VMAs 2022, more performances will come from the likes of Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Jack Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while Lizzo brought her new single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the VMAs stage.

Harlow has seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs 2022, equal with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift is in the running for five awards. Keep up with all of the winners as they happen here.