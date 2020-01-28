Watch Bryan Cranston recreate ‘The Shining’ in Mountain Dew’s bonkers Super Bowl ad

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has recreated Stanley Kubrick’s legendary horror movie The Shining for soft drink company Mountain Dew’s 2020 Super Bowl advert.

In the clip, which you can watch below, the Breaking Bad star recreates the infamous scene in which Jack Torrance, originally played by Jack Nicholson, chops down a door with an axe, this time doing so to offer a bottle of Mountain Dew.

At the end of the thirty-second clip, Cranston also appears, unsettlingly, in the role of the movie’s infamous Grady twins.

Last year the actor indicated that he would consider reprising an iconic role of his own, indicating that he may play Breaking Bad’s Walter White again in the future.

The clip will feature among the commercials at this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place on February 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be teaming up to deliver this year’s halftime show, following in the footsteps of 2019’s headliners Maroon 5.

Lopez and Shakira confirmed the news in a pair of tweets in September. Lopez captioned hers “this is happening” alongside the date of the Super Bowl show and an image of Shakira.