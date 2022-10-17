Watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman join Broken Social Scene onstage in New York

Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman have teamed up Canadian rock outfit Broken Social Scene, joining them onstage in New York to sing ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.

The band have been on their 20th-anniversary tour of ‘You Forgot It In People’, with tonight’s (October 16) show taking place at New York’s Webster Hall. Treating fans to an extra special performance, they invited actors and unlikely guests Ullman and Streep onstage for ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.

Watch footage captured by fans below.

Holy hell, Tracy Ullman and Meryl Streep just came out to sing “Anthems For a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl” with #BrokenSocialScene pic.twitter.com/5yGaqihFl1 — Dan "Dracula" Caffrey (@DwCaffrey) October 17, 2022

I cried three separate times during #BrokenSocialScene at Webster Hall tonight. And then Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman joined in. pic.twitter.com/kOhpCa1Hgp — Victoria Negri (@victoria__negri) October 17, 2022

Here’s Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman onstage at the Broken Social Scene 20th anniversary tour of “You Forgot it in People” singing “Anthems for a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl”??? pic.twitter.com/xblqOvO6AM — Ryan Lattanzio (@ryanlattanzio) October 17, 2022

The New York show was the last of their North American run, which they announced back in May. Kicking off in Vancouver last month, the stint saw the outfit take their 2002 breakthrough album around Canada and the US, including a stop at Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival.

Upon announcing the tour, the band said in a statement: “20-ish years ago we released ‘You Forgot It In People’, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too. To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play songs from that album and many more of your favourites. Possibly some new ones, too. Hope to see you there.”

Earlier this year, Broken Social Scene released a compilation album titled ‘Old Dead Young’, previewed by the new single ‘This House Is On Fire’. The 14-track record also featured B-sides, rarities and outtakes from the band’s 20-year career.

The outfit last shared brand-new material in 2019, with the twin EPs ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol 1)’ and ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol 2)’, each comprising five tracks.