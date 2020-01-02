Watch My Chemical Romance’s reunion show in full in fan concert film

A My Chemical Romance fan has compiled footage of the band’s recent reunion concert to create their own concert film.

The group split up in 2013 but reunited last year, playing their first show back together at LA’s Shrine Auditorium on December 20.

While no official footage of that gig has been released at present, one creative fan made the most of footage shot by those in attendance to make a film of the whole night. Jeyzeus Hays’ My Chemical Romance – Live In California 2019 captures the entirety of the comeback gig and can be viewed below.

The film was made using videos fans had uploaded to YouTube as well as footage fans sent directly to Hays. He wrote on Reddit: “This is the full concert, edited together using thousands of cuts, merged audio, [and] multiple HD video sources to create a high-quality version of the show. I’ve been working on it since the night of the show. It’s not official by any means, but it is the closest we are gonna get to a proper copy of the show.”

Fans have speculated that the band could be preparing to release a new album, based on a set of symbols featured on merch sold at the reunion show. A set of badges featured symbols for clarity, courage, sacrifice, and devotion, while a jacket included patches representing the group’s three albums, with a coffin patch left unaccounted for.