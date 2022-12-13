Watch Private Function bring out Joanne to perform ‘Jackie’ at Meredith Music Festival 2022

During their set at this year’s Meredith Music Festival, Private Function brought out Joanne Accom – known mononymously as Joanne – to perform her song ‘Jackie’.

Private Function performed at the festival on Saturday (December 10), with Accom joining the punk band onstage to sing the 1988 dance classic alongside them. As the song ended, Accom addressed the crowd, asking them to sing along to its iconic chorus.

Watch fan-shot footage of Private Function performing ‘Jackie’ with Joanne at Meredith below:

Written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, ‘Jackie’ was originally recorded by Elisa Fiorillo for the soundtrack of the 1987 film Summer School, with another version recorded by Lisa Stansfield‘s band Blue Zone in 1988. The same year, Accom released her rendition, sampling Blue Zone and releasing it as a single credited to ‘B.Z. featuring Joanne’.

Accom’s version of ‘Jackie’ peaked at number three on the ARIA charts, and earned her an ARIA Award in 1999 for the Highest Selling Single. Two years later, in 2001, a remix of the song was included on Accom’s debut studio album, ‘Do Not Disturb’.

“A massive, MASSIVE shout out to the true star of the festival,” Private Function wrote in an Instagram post about their performance, tagging Joanne. “We couldn’t believe it when she agreed to jump up with us and sing Jackie. A dream come true.”

“Love you guys so much,” Accom commented on the post. “Absolute privilege to join you on stage and am just so blessed to have met you all.”

This year’s edition of Meredith Music Festival – which ran from December 9 to 11 at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre – marked the festival’s first since 2019, with its 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elsewhere on the line-up were international acts such as Caribou, Dry Cleaning and Sharon Van Etten, plus the likes of Yothu Yindi, Courtney Barnett and Tkay Maidza.

Back in July, Private Function returned with their first song in two years, ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’, with ‘Seize and Destroy’ following in October.

Both songs will appear on the band’s forthcoming third album, which is set to arrive in early 2023. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will mark the band’s first album since the addition of guitarists Anthony Biancofiore and Lauren Hester earlier this year, after the band parted ways with founding member Joe Hansen in 2021.

The new album, produced by Chris Wright at Sunset Pig Studios, was recorded as a four-piece, with Biancofiore on guitar.