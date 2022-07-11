Watch Sharon Van Etten’s dreamy new video for ‘Headspace’

Sharon Van Etten has released a dreamy new video for ‘Headspace’ – check it out below.

The track appears on the singer’s new album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, which was released earlier this year via Jagjaguwar.

Van Etten stars in video alongside dancers Coco Karol and Miguel Angel Guzmán. It was directed by Ashley Connor.

Discussing the concept behind the video, Van Etten said: “When I was writing this song, I wanted to talk about domesticity and intimacy frustrations under the tensions of working at home and seeking connection while being tied to our devices and still trying to reach each other as lovers, parents, humans.

“Reminding each other that there is still a primal attraction even in the midst of the mundane and repetition of everyday life.”

Check it out here:

Reviewing ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, NME said that ‘Mistakes’ is “Van Etten at her best, its thumping chorus ideal for banishing lockdown-induced rumination on your regrets: “Every time I make a mistake / Turns out it’s great”. Around a quarter of the album reaches these heights – see the swirling coda of ‘Home To Me’, on which she tackles the conflict between creativity and parenthood.

“Although it lacks the immediacy of 2018’s hookier ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, this unyielding record is, at times, a powerful reckoning with the age of uncertainty.”

Earlier this year, Van Etten appeared on the cover of NME and discussed her experience filming The OA, saying she felt like an “imposter” on set.

The singer-songwriter played Rachel DeGrasso in the Netflix series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. While there were plans for a five-season story, the show was cancelled after two seasons in 2019.

Speaking to NME about her time in the series, Van Etten had some reservations about her performance. “It was a challenge to take on a role like that, and I feel very lucky to have worked with Brit and Zal – they’re very adventurous in the kind of work they produce.

“I was constantly insecure, and I knew I was the imposter. So as lucky as I felt that the show wanted me to be part of it, I was also quietly relieved I didn’t have to do it anymore. I’m sorry to the fans but I just felt like I was going to be found out… I didn’t know what I was doing!”