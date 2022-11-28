Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy share on-stage kiss with fans

The 1975‘s Matty Healy shared kisses with fans on stage at a pair of recent gigs on the band’s North American tour.

The band are currently touring the States for the first leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, behind new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

They kicked off their current headline tour in Uncasville, Connecticut at the start of the month, where they debuted an ambitious and dazzling new stage design.

The tour has also featured a number of conceptual interludes from Healy, who has made headlines by fondling himself on a sofa, doing push-ups and eating raw steak.

At the band’s Las Vegas show on Friday (November 25), Healy invited a fan on stage during a performance of the track ‘Robbers’ and preceded to kiss her.

Revealing herself on Twitter after the show, the fan showed that she held up a message on her phone during the gig reading: “So we making out?” that was a reference to a comment made earlier in the show, where Healy refused to play a song requested from the crowd, instead commenting: “I can only make out with you.” She also clarified that “HE ASKED before he kissed me!”

A further kiss with a male fan then followed at the band’s gig in San Diego the following night (November 26). See footage below.

Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers #the1975 pic.twitter.com/upTlRFxzOQ — Annawee (@annaleetaylor_) November 26, 2022

On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point “I can only make out with you”. So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me!

Also I’m a grown age of 24 pic.twitter.com/d4eP7wNn2o — Isabella 🖤 (that chick) (@xsbella) November 26, 2022

Since 2014, Healy has brought fans on stage to kiss him, usually during performances of ‘Robbers’.

In 2019, the singer kissed a male fan during a show in Dubai, defying strict anti-LGBTQ laws in the Arab state. The next year, Healy retrospectively said his actions “felt pretty irresponsible,” saying: “Of course I’m not going to put people in danger, but I genuinely want to be an ally for people who don’t have a voice if I happen to have this big voice in pop culture. Those are the fundamental things I stand for.”

The 1975 will be bringing their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023 with singer-songwriter and Dirty Hit labelmate Bonnie Kemplay as their newly-announced support act. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

Sunday 8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center

Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Thursday 12 – London – The O2

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena