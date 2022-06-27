Watch Yungblud debut new song ‘Tissues’ at Glastonbury

Yungblud debuted a new song during his Glastonbury set over the weekend – watch ‘Tissues’ below.

The Doncaster-born vocalist and guitarist (real name Dominic Harrison) took to the John Peel Stage on Sunday (June 26) to deliver an 11-song set. It was his first time playing at Worthy Farm.

He opened with ‘Strawberry Lipstick’, later playing ‘The Funeral’ and ‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me’, before closing with ‘Loner’.

Advertisement

Harrison debuted tracks from his forthcoming self-titled third studio album (due September 3), including ‘Tissues’ – which samples The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’ – and the soaring pop-rock anthem ‘I Cry 2!’.

Following his Glastonbury set, Harrison tweeted: “humbled, grateful, full of love. thank you @glastonbury! a dream come tru”

Watch the full set on BBC iPlayer here.

Yungblud tissus played for the first time live at Glastonbury 🥹 it sounds amazing pic.twitter.com/3CymTZ2hWA — ava misses dom 🤍 (@fleabagdom) June 25, 2022

Speaking to NME earlier this month about the record, the artist explained: “The name Yungblud, as it’s gotten bigger, has been twisted relentlessly as every single person has had an opinion on who I am.

“This album is not a ‘woe is me’ rockstar story; it’s about me reclaiming my own name, and humanising the caricature that everybody else has made me into.”

Advertisement

Also earlier this month, Yungblud’s music video shoot on the Southbank in London was reportedly shut down by police. Harrison revealed on social media that he was planning to film a new video in the capital for his next single, which he described as “an act of defiance against sadness”.

He also asked fans to participate, writing: “Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you fucking want. The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today’. Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.”