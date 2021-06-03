Wes Anderson, Sean Penn and more set for Cannes line up

The line-up for this year’s Cannes film festival has been unveiled – you can see the full list of films below.
More than 2500 films were submitted for consideration to be included in this year’s festival, of which just 24 were selected for the event’s main competition.
Two of the films included are carried forward from last year’s event after being unveiled but not formally screened.
One of these is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Set in a newspaper office in France, Anderson’s follow-up to 2018’s Isle of Dogs stars Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and more.
Other standout films on show will be Flag Day which has been directed by Sean Penn; he also stars in the film as a bank robber alongside his daughter Dylan.
Another is Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson’s adaptation of Graham Swift’s WW1-set novel about a doomed romance. Starring Colin Firth, Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor, their presence at Cannes looks unlikely due to ongoing travel restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, musical film Annette, which is written by Sparks brothers Ron and Russell Mael, and stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is set to open the festival. Directed by Holy Motors‘ Leos Carax, the film sees the Star Wars actor play a standup comedian opposite Oscar-winner Cotillard’s internationally famous singer.
The official synopsis says the film describes it as “the story of Henry, a standup comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann, a singer of international renown…They are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamorous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.”
Jodie Foster meanwhile is set to receive an honorary award at this year’s Cannes film festival. Foster will be the festival’s guest of honour at the event’s opening ceremony on July 6 where she will receive an honorary Palme d’Or.
Speaking about the award, Foster said: “Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me.
“Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream … Cannes is a festival by auteur film-makers who honour artists.”
The festival runs for 10 days from July 6.
Competition films
Annette, Leos Carax (opening film)
The Story of My Wife, Ildikó Enyedi
Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven
Bergman Island, Mia-Hansen-Love
Drive My Car, Rysuke Hamaguchi
Ha’Berech (Ahed’s Knee), Nadav Lapid
Casablanca Beats, Nabil Ayouch
Compartment No 6, Juho Kuosmanen
The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier
La Fracture, Catherine Corsini
The Restless, Joachim Lafosse
Paris 13th District, Jacques Audiard
Lingui, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Memoria, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Nitram, Justin Kurzel
France, Bruno Dumont
Petrov’s Flu, Kirill Serebrennikov
Red Rocket, Sean Baker
Flag Day, Sean Penn
The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Tre Piani, Nanni Moretti
Tour S’Est Bien Passe, François Ozon
A Hero, Asghar Farhadi
Out of Competition
De Son Vivant, Emmanuelle Bercot
Stillwater, Tom McCarthy
The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes
Bac Nord, Cédric Jiminez
Aline, Valérie Lemercier
Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-Rim
Midnight Screenings
Bloody Oranges, Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Cannes Premiers
Evolution, Kornel Mundruczo
Cow, Andrea Arnold
Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson
Love Songs For Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit
In Front Of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo
Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric
Deception, Arnaud Desplechin
Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, Oliver Stone
Jane By Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Special Screenings
H6, Yi Yi
Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz
Mariner Of The Mountains, Karim Ainouz
Babi Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa
The Year Of The Everlasting Storm, Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Un Certain Regard
Moneyboys, CB Yi
Blue Bayou, Justin Chon
Freda, Gessica Geneus
Delo (House Arrest), Alexey German Jr
Bonne Mere, Hafsia Herzi
Noche de Fuego, Tatiana Huezo
Lamb, Valdimar Johansson
Commitment Hasan, Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu
After Yang, Kogonada
Let There Be Morning, Eran Kolirin
Unclenching the Fists, Kira Kovalenko
Women Do Cry, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Rehana Maryam Noor, Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Great Freedom, Sebastian Meise
La Civil, Teodora Ana Mihai
Gaey Wa’r, Na Jiazuo
The Innocents, Eskil Vogt
Un Monde, Laura Wandel