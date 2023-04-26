When is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ in cinemas?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will soon be arriving in cinemas – you can find details regarding its release below.

Director James Gunn previously confirmed that the upcoming third instalment will be the Guardians’ final adventure together, although that doesn’t necessarily mean that the characters won’t appear again in other MCU films.

Vol. 3 will reportedly see the Guardians adjusting to life on Knowhere as parts of Rocket’s past resurface. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead the team on a dangerous mission that could tear them apart.

Advertisement

The official synapsis reads: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

When is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out?

The third and final film in the series will be released in UK cinemas on May 3, 2023. It will be released two days later in the US on May 5.

It’s currently unclear when the film will be made available on Disney+, but based on the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which hit the streaming service three months after its theatrical release – a likely streaming date for Vol. 3 would be some time in August 2023.

Of what to expect from the third film, Gunn previously said that Vol. 3 is “not about saving the universe – it’s about the Guardians saving themselves.”

Discussing the current state of his character Star-Lord, Pratt added: “He’s living in a world where Gamora has no idea who he is. The love of his life is gone. That has caused him to drink a lot. He’s not the best leader.”

Advertisement

The film’s soundtrack was released earlier this month, and features Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Bruce Springsteen, Beastie Boys and many more.