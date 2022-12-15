‘White Lotus’ actor Simona Tabasco thinks Lucia is in love with Albie still

The White Lotus actor Simona Tabasco thinks that her character Lucia really is in love with “pure” soul, Albie, despite the show’s ending.

READ MORE: The 20 best TV shows of 2022

Following the second season’s finale, viewers were left with the image of the Lucia strolling through the streets of Sicily with her friend Mia – not Albie. Indeed, the show ended with Lucia successfully scheming her way to a windfall of cash from the rich kid. However, Tabasco maintains her character is still “a little bit in love” with the college graduate.

“I thought she was in love with Albie because I think what happened was she was not exactly sure she would be bumping into someone as pure as him,” Tabasco told Variety. “I think it’s the story that she just decides which aspects of herself she wants to follow in a particular case.

Advertisement

She sees an opportunity, she sees an occasion and she goes for it. She makes the decision. So, I do think she is a little bit in love with him but in the end the dream prevails, the objective prevails, the goal is what matters.”

Despite everything that happens with her character’s scam, Tabasco thinks that Albie was just as in love with Lucia. “Sometimes when you’re on holiday vacation you just feel your emotions in a heightened way,” the actor said. “Maybe he was in love.”

Tabasco’s final thoughts on the would-be escort and her Hollywood scion saviour were romantic still, despite the ending. “When I read the script, I dreamt about Lucia and Albie at the end,” she explained. “Maybe in Los Angeles or wherever in the world. But together.”

A third season of The White Lotus was confirmed by HBO back in November. The network is yet to reveal an official release date, but it’s expected to arrive some time next year. Plot and casting details are currently being kept under wraps.