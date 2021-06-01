Wollongong’s Last Light Festival announced for July

Wollongong booking agency Holy Pavlova has announced its inaugural small-bar festival, Last Light, set to take place across the city’s CBD on Saturday July 10.

Over 30 bands and artists will appear as part of the festivities, which will commence in the afternoon and continue into the evening. The festival will take in several venues, including The Shy Postie, the Black Cockatoo and Howling Wolf.

Among the bands that have been announced are Cool Sounds and Flowertruck. The former released their fourth studio album, ‘Bystander’, earlier this year. The latter, meanwhile, reconvened in 2020 to share the new single ‘Sing Along to Your Life’.

Other acts on the line-up include garage-rock duo Debbies, pop trio Baby Beef and surf-rock band Drop Offs.

View the festival’s full line-up and poster below:

🌗 Last Light Festival 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 🌓1 NIGHT | 7 VENUES | 30+ ACTSFeaturing:✨ Cool Sounds✨ FLOWERTRUCK✨ Lex… Posted by Holy Pavlova on Monday, May 31, 2021

The festival’s organisers have described Last Light as “the ultimate small bar experience.”

“Everything from jazz, country [and] techno to garage will feature across dive bars, cocktail lounges and breweries,” they said.

“Expect excellent music, exceptional venues and a wild winter ride.”

Tickets to Last Light are free via RSVP. Regular venue capacity restrictions, however, will remain intact across each participating bar.

Last Light Festival follows on from the city’s flagship Yours & Owls festival in April, which was able to go ahead despite multiple delays and setbacks.