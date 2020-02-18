A $15 million lawsuit filed by pop punk band Yellowcard against late rapper Juice WRLD has been put on hold.

Yellowcard filed the suit in October 2019, alleging that Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ illegally sampled their 2006 song ‘Holly Wood Died’, citing “melodic elements” in the two songs which they say are “virtually identical”. You can hear both tracks below.

The band halted legal proceedings following Juice WRLD’s death at the age of 21 on December 8, and then resumed them a week and a half later.

Now, however, United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall has agreed to the defendants’ requests for a stay until Juice WRLD’s estate can appoint an administrator.

According to documents obtained by Pitchfork, he has set a deadline of April 13 for a status update on the probate proceedings.

Yellowcard, who disbanded in 2017, are seeking $15 million in damages in addition to co-ownership of ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Their suit names names ‘Lucid Dreams’ producers Taz Taylor and Nick Mira and the labels Interscope and Grade A Productions as co-defendants, as well as Juice WRLD’s estate.

They are being represented by Richard Busch, the Nashville-based lawyer who represented the Marvin Gaye estate in their successful ‘Blurred Lines’ lawsuit in 2015.

Meanwhile, Juice WRLD’s publisher indicated last month that more posthumous music by the rapper is being planned.

“There is still so much more to come which will show how creative and prolific he was as an artist. This is just the start of a new beginning,” Thomas Scherer said.