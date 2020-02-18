News Music News

Yellowcard’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against Juice WRLD has been put on hold

The band are accusing the late rapper of plagiarism

Patrick Clarke
Juice WRLD Yellowcard
Juice WRLD and Yellowcard's Ryan Key CREDIT: Getty

A $15 million lawsuit filed by pop punk band Yellowcard against late rapper Juice WRLD has been put on hold.

Yellowcard filed the suit in October 2019, alleging that Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ illegally sampled their 2006 song ‘Holly Wood Died’, citing “melodic elements” in the two songs which they say are “virtually identical”. You can hear both tracks below.

Advertisement

The band halted legal proceedings following Juice WRLD’s death at the age of 21 on December 8, and then resumed them a week and a half later.

Now, however, United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall has agreed to the defendants’ requests for a stay until Juice WRLD’s estate can appoint an administrator.

According to documents obtained by Pitchfork, he has set a deadline of April 13 for a status update on the probate proceedings.

Yellowcard, who disbanded in 2017, are seeking $15 million in damages in addition to co-ownership of ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Their suit names names ‘Lucid Dreams’ producers Taz Taylor and Nick Mira and the labels Interscope and Grade A Productions as co-defendants, as well as Juice WRLD’s estate.

Advertisement

They are being represented by Richard Busch, the Nashville-based lawyer who represented the Marvin Gaye estate in their successful ‘Blurred Lines’ lawsuit in 2015.

Meanwhile, Juice WRLD’s publisher indicated last month that more posthumous music by the rapper is being planned.

“There is still so much more to come which will show how creative and prolific he was as an artist. This is just the start of a new beginning,” Thomas Scherer said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.