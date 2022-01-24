Ziggy Ramo speaks on January 26: “It’s a reminder of the removal of our human rights”

Indigenous rapper, singer and songwriter Ziggy Ramo has shared his thoughts on January 26, the date commonly known as “Australia Day” and also called Survival Day and Invasion Day.

In an interview with VICE, Ramo – alongside visual artist Dean Cross, activist Aretha Brown and stand-up comedian Sean Choolburra – was asked about what the date means to him, as well as what he wished non-Indigenous Australians understood about the date’s significance.

When answering the first question, Ramo described so-called “Australia Day” as “just an example of a much deeper issue.”

“It’s that we, as original people, aren’t considered human in this country,” he said.

“If we were considered human, Australia wouldn’t look how it looks today because it was founded on a breach of human rights.”

Ramo went on to note that the date serves “a reminder of the removal of our human rights,” and that he wanted to see change that was “deeper” than simply changing the date.

“I think what I really want is a returning of country, a returning of our human rights. Because this land was stolen from us. And January 26 epitomises that.

“I don’t want it to simply just be symbolic,” he said. “It’s not just about a changing of a day, it’s a changing of attitudes; it’s the changing of legislation.”

When answering the second question, Ramo said it was a matter of “understanding that [Indigenous Australians are] human.”

“If you, as a non-Indigenous person, truly viewed Indigenous people as humans, you would be outraged by what’s going on in Australia,” he said.

“Because of the genocide that’s happened, we are less than 3 per cent of the remaining population. We need that 97 per cent not to come and save us, but to be part of this change. That’s going to take every day, not just Australia Day or Invasion Day.”

Ramo’s most recent single was ‘Little Things’, an adaptation of Paul Kelly‘s 1991 single ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’ which features Kelly himself. The song charted at number 99 in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 over the weekend, marking Ramo’s first appearance in the countdown.

Ramo’s last album was 2020’s ‘Black Thoughts’, which featured an interstitial track ‘Interlude: Survival Day’. It features dialogue by Indigenous people explaining what the date means to them – with one offering that it is “a celebration of survival of one of the oldest cultures, if not the oldest culture, on Earth.”

His next project will be a new album and accompanying book, entitled ‘Human’. The project has been described as “part memoir, part history and part cultural reckoning,” in which Ramo hopes to continue “sharing [his] lived experience” through both music and writing.