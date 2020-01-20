Awards 2020 Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now NME 9 mins ago Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NME Awards 2020: Cast your vote for Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year and Music Moment Of The Year now. Click here to cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 in the categories Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year and Music Moment Of The Year. Advertisement Advertisement Awards 2020 Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now NME - 20th January 2020 Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now Read more Awards 2020 Tame Impala, Stella Donnelly, Tones And I among NME Awards 2020 Australia winners NME - 20th January 2020 And more huge news: The 1975 will perform at the NME Awards 2020, plus all this year’s categories and nominees Read more Awards 2020 See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees NME - 20th January 2020 See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year Read more Advertisement