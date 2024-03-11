Slipknot tease mystery new drummer in rehearsal photo

Slipknot have begun teasing a mystery new drummer with a post online.

The metal icons hinted about the identity of the new member with a new photo on social media, following the abrupt departure of Jay Weinberg last November.

Shared on Saturday (November 9), the band uploaded a photo of a single broken drumstick on Instagram with the caption “Rehearsal.” – suggesting that a replacement for Weinberg has been secured.

At time of writing, there has been no official confirmation about who the new drummer will be, although it is set to be announced soon as the band are set to play their first show of the year at Sick New World on April 27.

While no one has been announced as the new sticksman yet, many fans have weighed their thoughts on who they think the new member is, with one of the most popular suggestions being former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande.

The possibility of this comes following news last month that the legendary Brazilian metal band had parted ways with the longtime member ahead of their final world tour.

Sharing the update on social media on February 27, Casagrande said that the decision “needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come” following the band’s impending split after four decades.

Eagle-eyed fans have also pieced together that the Promark brand of the drumstick pictured on Slipknot’s post is also the same type used by the former Sepultura member – heightening rumours that he is the latest addition to the line-up.

The decision to split from Jay Weinberg came in December of last year, when Slipknot shared an official statement on social media, claiming that they were “intent on evolving”, and made the “creative decision” to have him leave the band. His departure came 10 years after he joined the line-up, and just months after keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.

Weinberg joined Slipknot ahead of the release of their 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’. He replaced Joey Jordison, who left in December 2013 and died in 2021 at the age of 46. Following the announcement last December, Weinberg went online to say he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” to hear he was kicked out of the band.

Later, founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan spoke to NME about the decision to part ways with the drummer, clarifying that “Jay did not leave the band” by choice, but instead the band was “moving on” and “choosing to do something different”.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Weinberg would be the full time drummer for California crossover thrash Suicidal Tendencies, alongside Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman and Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo.

Weinberg played his final show with Slipknot on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico. For 2024, Slipknot will kick off their live shows with a slot at Sick New World, followed by appearances at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 12 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 19.

They will be returning to the UK this winter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Visit here for remaining tickets.

Speaking to NME about what’s next for the band, Crahan said: “I’m ready to move on from what has been, and move onto a world that I know needs to be. For instance, normally we’d have about two years on and one-and-a-half years off — we’re not doing that anymore.

“We’re going back to basics. I’m ready to kick everybody in the face again! I’m ready to do a 100-person venue again! I’m ready to do a 500-person venue…”

In other Slipknot news, last week frontman Corey Taylor opened up about his struggle with manic depression, and recalled how people struggle to comprehend the feeling of “numbness” that comes with it.