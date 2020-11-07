The entertainment world is reacting to the news that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States.

A victory in the state of Pennsylvania gave Biden the 270 electoral college votes he needed to take the White House.

After votes continued to be counted since election night on Tuesday (November 3), the 20 electoral college votes in Pennsylvania finally took Biden over the required number of votes, and was called as the next President by a number of media organisations.

The Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger said he was “so looking forward to coming back to an America free of harsh words and name-calling and be amongst people who I know have common ground and harmony”. “It’s a challenge but it can be done!” he added on Twitter.

I’m so looking forward to coming back to an America free of harsh words and name calling and be amongst people who I know have common ground and harmony. It’s a challenge but it can be done! — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 7, 2020

“It was so close, and it’s because of you guys fucking pushing through that we won this shit!” Billie Eilish wrote in a video posted to Instagram. “Thank you for caring about the climate, about women’s rights, about social justice, about fucking surviving right now.”

“You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Lady Gaga wrote in a tweet directed to Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris and “the American people”.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House,” she added. Gaga performed at a Biden rally in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Cardi B also shared her congratulations, writing: “I knew it !!!! I’m so happy ! Great way to start my day !!Congrats BIDENXKamala!”

The ‘WAP’ star also shared a lengthy video message from bed. Watch that below.

Beyoncé also joined those giving congratulations to Biden and Harris, sharing a photo of the pair with the caption: “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

2016 Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

“You saved 2020,” Glass Animals added. “so proud of you, america. well done sleepy joe,” while The Cure’s Robert Smith tweeted a link to a video of actor Michael Rapaport celebrating Biden’s win. “It’s over, fucko!” he shouts.

so proud of you, america 💜💜💜

you saved 2020.

well done sleepy joe

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) November 7, 2020

Yungblud shared a video of himself dancing in the street and ripping his shirt off, captioning the post: “HE FUCKIN DID IT! WE FUCKIN DID IT! if you fight with your voice and your words, with passion and truth. we will always win. i love you all ! A GOOD DAY.”

Ariana Grande, meanwhile, shared a photo of Biden and Harris on her Instagram page, with a series of exclamation marks.

Elsewhere, the likes of Thom Yorke, Slowthai, Stephen King, Reese Witherspoon and more also shared their joy at the result. Blur‘s Graham Coxon directed his praise to Harris, writing: “I am massively pleased for @KamalaHarris – makes it so much even more better!!”

I am massively pleased for @KamalaHarris – makes it so much even more better!! 🎉 — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) November 7, 2020

BYE BYE DONALD! — TYRON (@slowthai) November 7, 2020

Thanks to all who took the PJVotes pledge and voted this historic election year. Deep gratitude to our many partners including these Pennsylvania changemakers @PeopleFor @MakeTheRoadPA and @LCVoters who worked tirelessly to help their neighbors vote. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) November 7, 2020

Our work is never done. Hope you will join us, stay engaged now and always. #PJVotes — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) November 7, 2020

a message to little girls everywhere, they can grow up to be whatever they want to be. thank you Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris and President @JoeBiden 💙💙💙 https://t.co/3oaxoDbqH5 — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) November 7, 2020

Finally someone that will face adversity and not find it an opportunity to divide. — Joey Santiago (@JoeySantiago) November 7, 2020

Covfefe this morning tasting different — James Blake (@jamesblake) November 7, 2020

excuse me while I …. pic.twitter.com/kZQvsxix7k — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020

A Celebration Of Endings 🇺🇸 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) November 7, 2020

To anyone who follows me or anyone else who has been talking about this election for months on end. who paid attention, saw the good that could be achieved, went out, cast a vote, encouraged a friend to vote, voted differently than your republican parents. You did this. You won. — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 7, 2020

There’s more work than ever to be done, but a moment of pause and relief is warranted here for so many Americans who deserve it after so much fear. It’s nice to see a celebration after all these years. — h (@halsey) November 7, 2020

AJ Tracey and Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, meanwhile, toasted the result while turning their attention to the UK government.

“BORIS GOTTA GO NEXT,” the rapper wrote, while Kapranos added: “I particularly love how this fucks up the plans of Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and all the other Brexit cunts.”

BORIS GOTTA GO NEXT ! ✊🏽🥳 https://t.co/NNe1Q0bIqa — aj (@ajtracey) November 7, 2020

I particularly love how this fucks up the plans of @BorisJohnson, @michaelgove and all the other Brexit cunts. — Αλεξ Καπράνος (@alkapranos) November 7, 2020

Since election night, Donald Trump has continued to voice his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, accusing the Democrats of voting “shenanigans” during a White House press conference yesterday.

Speaking last night, Trump alleged that he would be “easily winning” if only the “legal votes” were counted from Tuesday’s election. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he claimed. “If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us.”