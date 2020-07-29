MAGAZINE Issue 08: July 2020

Issue 08: July 2020

In the July issue of NME Australia magazine: Cub Sport reckon with their religious upbringings on 'LIKE NIRVANA', Ziggy Ramo needs the world to hear his truth, and the Japanese-Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James talks funeral rites and pregnancy horror

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

nme australia cub sport

Features

ECSTASY & AGONY

When Tim Nelson was six, he was dunked in a pool as part of his baptism. But now, the Cub Sport vocalist and songwriter is finally free to reckon with his religious upbringing on the band’s startling, daring, majestic new album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA’

Features

WHEN THE WORLD ZAGS

Ziggy Ramo is the Indigenous rapper who made 2020’s most important Australian album – five years ago

ziggy ramo nme australia

natalie erika james nme australia

Features

THE MOURNING AFTER

Natalie Erika James, the filmmaker who directed Relic, tells us about her mind-bending horror tale, Japanese funeral rites and why Australia has a “sanitised view of death”

Features

SURVIVOR GUILT

Everything you need to know before you start playing the hyped-up survivor game, The Last Of Us Part II

last of us part ii guide nme australia

Also In This Issue:

  • The Beths
  • Khruangbin: ‘Mordechai’
  • Australian comedy stars: who has aged well, and who hasn’t?

This issue will begin shipping the week of 10 August 2020.

MORE ISSUES

