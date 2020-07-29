Issue 08: July 2020

Features
ECSTASY & AGONY
When Tim Nelson was six, he was dunked in a pool as part of his baptism. But now, the Cub Sport vocalist and songwriter is finally free to reckon with his religious upbringing on the band’s startling, daring, majestic new album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA’
WHEN THE WORLD ZAGS
Ziggy Ramo is the Indigenous rapper who made 2020’s most important Australian album – five years ago
THE MOURNING AFTER
Natalie Erika James, the filmmaker who directed Relic, tells us about her mind-bending horror tale, Japanese funeral rites and why Australia has a “sanitised view of death”
SURVIVOR GUILT
Everything you need to know before you start playing the hyped-up survivor game, The Last Of Us Part II
Also In This Issue:
- The Beths
- Khruangbin: ‘Mordechai’
- Australian comedy stars: who has aged well, and who hasn’t?
