Issue 09: August 2020

Features
BOY MEETS WORLD
He came, he saw, he conquered – and now he’s back in the bedroom where it all began. From his brother’s granny flat in Melbourne, Troye Sivan reflects on global fame, the blessing of boredom and why he’s nervous for the first time in years
Features
YOU CAN’T SILENCE US
Sikh Australian rapper L-FRESH The LION pays tribute to his heritage and hometown on new album ‘SOUTH WEST’
Features
HIGH SCHOOL WARRIOR QUEEN
Talking potted plants, internet trolls and medieval myths with Netflix’s favourite young star, Katherine Langford
Features
NORTHERN SOUL
Why Cut Copy went “Scandinavian minimal” for their cool, unhurried new album ‘Freeze, Melt’
Features
ASSEMBLE THE AVENGERS
The new action game Marvel’s Avengers is super, but we’re worried about the end game
Also In This Issue:
- Taylor Swift: ‘Folklore’
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Australia’s love of supernatural TV shows
This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 September 2020.