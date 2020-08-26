MAGAZINE Issue 09: August 2020

Issue 09: August 2020

In the August issue of NME Australia magazine: Troye Sivan dreams up his most honest record yet, Cut Copy tap into "Scandinavian minimal" for their cool new album, L-FRESH The LION bares his fangs, and, from quarantine in Sweden, Katherine Langford wears the crown of warrior queen

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

BOY MEETS WORLD

He came, he saw, he conquered – and now he’s back in the bedroom where it all began. From his brother’s granny flat in Melbourne, Troye Sivan reflects on global fame, the blessing of boredom and why he’s nervous for the first time in years

Features

YOU CAN’T SILENCE US

Sikh Australian rapper L-FRESH The LION pays tribute to his heritage and hometown on new album ‘SOUTH WEST’

Features

HIGH SCHOOL WARRIOR QUEEN

Talking potted plants, internet trolls and medieval myths with Netflix’s favourite young star, Katherine Langford

Features

NORTHERN SOUL

Why Cut Copy went “Scandinavian minimal” for their cool, unhurried new album ‘Freeze, Melt’

Features

ASSEMBLE THE AVENGERS

The new action game Marvel’s Avengers is super, but we’re worried about the end game

Also In This Issue:

  • Taylor Swift: ‘Folklore’
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Australia’s love of supernatural TV shows

This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 September 2020.

MORE ISSUES

