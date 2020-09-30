MAGAZINE Issue 10: September 2020

In the September 2020 issue of NME Australia magazine: OneFour define a new Australian genre, Mildlife mark their triumphant return, and Megan Washington admits she gave up on perfection and decided to just be herself

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Australia September Issue 10 OneFour Cover

Features

STRAIGHT OUTTA MOUNTY

Police might not let them perform and most of their number are behind bars, but OneFour continue to blaze a trail as Australia’s most exciting rap group today – and the world is taking notice

Features

NOSTALGIA FOR THE FUTURE

Mildlife’s new album ‘Automatic’ should have marked a triumphant return to the world’s dancefloors. But in lockdown, its deeper messages have been reinforced

NME Australia September Issue 10 Mildlife

NME Australia September Issue 10 LBGTQI films

Features

QUEER EYE

From The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert to Boy Erased, these are the 15 best Australian LGBTQI movies

Features

IN BLOOM

While making new album ‘Batflowers’, the Brisbane multi-hyphenate Megan Washington gave up on professionalism and perfection. Instead, she decided to just be herself

NME Australia September Issue 10 Megan Washington
NME Australia September Issue 10 M Huncho 2K21

Features

COURTSIDE KING

Trap wave pioneer M Huncho gets real about his experience with NBA 2K21, his love for all things PlayStation and starting his own Twitch stream

Also In This Issue:

  • Nick Cave
  • Alex The Astronaut: ‘The Theory Of Everything’
  • Fall Guys vs. Hyper Scape

This issue will begin shipping the week of 12 October 2020.

