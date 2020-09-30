Issue 10: September 2020

Features
STRAIGHT OUTTA MOUNTY
Police might not let them perform and most of their number are behind bars, but OneFour continue to blaze a trail as Australia’s most exciting rap group today – and the world is taking notice
NOSTALGIA FOR THE FUTURE
Mildlife’s new album ‘Automatic’ should have marked a triumphant return to the world’s dancefloors. But in lockdown, its deeper messages have been reinforced
QUEER EYE
From The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert to Boy Erased, these are the 15 best Australian LGBTQI movies
IN BLOOM
While making new album ‘Batflowers’, the Brisbane multi-hyphenate Megan Washington gave up on professionalism and perfection. Instead, she decided to just be herself
COURTSIDE KING
Trap wave pioneer M Huncho gets real about his experience with NBA 2K21, his love for all things PlayStation and starting his own Twitch stream
Also In This Issue:
- Nick Cave
- Alex The Astronaut: ‘The Theory Of Everything’
- Fall Guys vs. Hyper Scape
This issue will begin shipping the week of 12 October 2020.