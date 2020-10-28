Issue 11: October 2020

Features
EIGHTEEN & UP
Ruel only just hit the legal drinking age, but you wouldn’t be able to tell. The pop prodigy has skipped the coming-of-age stage of his career and is now leaping straight into adulthood with the assured and mature ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’ EP
PUNKED UP KICKS
On her debut album, punk rocker Chloe Alison Escott reimagines a career that never actually happened
DARK POP PRINCESS
The pandemic has put CXLOE back on JobKeeper – but her new EP ‘Heavy, Pt. 1’ reveals a pop star in waiting
DJ KICKS
From the makers of Guitar Hero comes Fuser, a game that puts in you the shoes of a festival DJ
UNDERGROUND CINEMA
From Ten Canoes to Newsfront, these are the best under-the-radar Australian movies you need to cue up over the next Marvel flick
Also In This Issue:
- Richard Lowenstein
- Beabadoobee: ‘Fake It Flowers’
- Among Us
This issue will begin shipping the week of 2 November 2020.