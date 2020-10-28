MAGAZINE Issue 11: October 2020

Issue 11: October 2020

In the October 2020 issue of NME Australia magazine: Ruel takes the leap into adulthood, Chloe Alison Escott turns punk into poetry, CXLOE steps into her own with a solo album, and, leaving her bedroom in London, Beabadoobee instigates a teenage riot

EIGHTEEN & UP

Ruel only just hit the legal drinking age, but you wouldn’t be able to tell. The pop prodigy has skipped the coming-of-age stage of his career and is now leaping straight into adulthood with the assured and mature ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’ EP

PUNKED UP KICKS

On her debut album, punk rocker Chloe Alison Escott reimagines a career that never actually happened

DARK POP PRINCESS

The pandemic has put CXLOE back on JobKeeper – but her new EP ‘Heavy, Pt. 1’ reveals a pop star in waiting

DJ KICKS

From the makers of Guitar Hero comes Fuser, a game that puts in you the shoes of a festival DJ

UNDERGROUND CINEMA

From Ten Canoes to Newsfront, these are the best under-the-radar Australian movies you need to cue up over the next Marvel flick

Also In This Issue:

  • Richard Lowenstein
  • Beabadoobee: ‘Fake It Flowers’
  • Among Us

This issue will begin shipping the week of 2 November 2020.

