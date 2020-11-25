Issue 12: November 2020

Features
GOOD VIBRATIONS
Two decades after breaking new ground with ‘Since I Left You’, The Avalanches have their sights on the stars. Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi tell NME about their sprawling, big-hearted new album ‘We Will Always Love You’
BOY OF SUMMER
Ashton Irwin, the drummer of 5 Seconds Of Summer, steps out of the drum kit’s shadow and bares his soul on his quarantine solo album ‘Superbloom’
NO SLEEP ‘TILL MELBOURNE
Meet Hachiku, the dreamy alternative pop project of newly settled ex-wanderer Anika Ostendorf
THE SOUND OF SILENCE
The rock star of video games and Silent Hill maestro Akira Yamaoka makes a surprise return to horror
DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER LAUGHTER?
Melbourne absurdist sketch group Aunty Donna tell us about their new Netflix show and why “acting is not a real job”
Also In This Issue:
- What Joe Biden means for Australia
- Gorillaz: ‘Strange Timez’
- PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X
