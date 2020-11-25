MAGAZINE Issue 12: November 2020

In the November 2020 issue of NME Australia magazine: The Avalanches shoot for the stars, 5SOS' Ashton Irwin steps out of the drum kit's shadow, Hachiku finds her footing in Melbourne, and OneFour big up their beginnings in Mount Druitt

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

GOOD VIBRATIONS

Two decades after breaking new ground with ‘Since I Left You’, The Avalanches have their sights on the stars. Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi tell NME about their sprawling, big-hearted new album ‘We Will Always Love You’

Features

BOY OF SUMMER

Ashton Irwin, the drummer of 5 Seconds Of Summer, steps out of the drum kit’s shadow and bares his soul on his quarantine solo album ‘Superbloom’

Features

NO SLEEP ‘TILL MELBOURNE

Meet Hachiku, the dreamy alternative pop project of newly settled ex-wanderer Anika Ostendorf

Features

THE SOUND OF SILENCE

The rock star of video games and Silent Hill maestro Akira Yamaoka makes a surprise return to horror

Features

DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER LAUGHTER?

Melbourne absurdist sketch group Aunty Donna tell us about their new Netflix show and why “acting is not a real job”

Also In This Issue:

  • What Joe Biden means for Australia
  • Gorillaz: ‘Strange Timez’
  • PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X

This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 December 2020.

MORE ISSUES

