MAGAZINE Issue 15: February 2021

Issue 15: February 2021

Subscribe Now

In the February 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Jaguar Jonze emerges stronger than ever, Sarah Mary Chadwick exorcises a "massive clusterfuck" of a year, and comic Rose Matafeo doesn't have anyone to date

Become a Subscriber. Save up to 35% with our exclusive offer.

Subscribe Now

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Magazine Issue 15 Jaguar Jonze

Features

HEAR HER ROAR

After a whirlwind 2020, Brisbane’s Eastern cowgirl rock star Jaguar Jonze emerges stronger than ever as the ‘Antihero’ Australia needs

Features

SIREN CALL

Sarah Mary Chadwick exorcises a “massive clusterfuck of a year” on her new album, ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’

NME Magazine Issue 15 Sarah Mary Chadwick

NME Magazine Issue 15 Teenage Joans

Features

TEENAGE JOANS

Adelaide’s juice-box pop-punk duo Teenage Joans are on a mission of inclusivity

Features

DONE BABY, DONE

With an acclaimed romcom, one-off HBO special and a new sitcom out this year, 2021 is looking good for rising New Zealand-Samoan comic Rose Matafeo.

NME Magazine Issue 15 Rpse Matafeo
NME Magazine Issue 15 GTA

Features

CRUISE CONTROL

Tune in and load up – Julian Casablancas now has his own in-game radio station on GTA Online

Also In This Issue:

  • The 2020 Australian Music Prize
  • Arlo Parks: ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
  • The sequel to Little Nightmares

This issue will begin shipping the week of 8 March 2021.

MORE ISSUES

Advertisement