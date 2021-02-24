Issue 15: February 2021

Features
HEAR HER ROAR
After a whirlwind 2020, Brisbane’s Eastern cowgirl rock star Jaguar Jonze emerges stronger than ever as the ‘Antihero’ Australia needs
Features
SIREN CALL
Sarah Mary Chadwick exorcises a “massive clusterfuck of a year” on her new album, ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’
Features
TEENAGE JOANS
Adelaide’s juice-box pop-punk duo Teenage Joans are on a mission of inclusivity
Features
DONE BABY, DONE
With an acclaimed romcom, one-off HBO special and a new sitcom out this year, 2021 is looking good for rising New Zealand-Samoan comic Rose Matafeo.
Features
CRUISE CONTROL
Tune in and load up – Julian Casablancas now has his own in-game radio station on GTA Online
Also In This Issue:
- The 2020 Australian Music Prize
- Arlo Parks: ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
- The sequel to Little Nightmares
