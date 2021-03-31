Issue 16: March 2021

Features
IT’S SHOWTIME
Skeggs’ new album may be titled ‘Rehearsal’, but as their raucous gig at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl showed, the Byron Bay trio are more than ready for the big time
BUDJERAH
The 19-year-old soulful singer-songwriter and Matt Corby mentee offers vibey, relatable R&B
TROPICAL THUNDER
Fijian-Australian rap phenom Jesswar tells us about the road to her searing debut EP, ‘Tropixx’
EARTH 2.0
2067 director Seth Larney believes the power of storytelling can help save the planet
POWER COUPLE
It Takes Two is an essential quarantine co-op experience – and digital couples therapy
Also In This Issue:
- Remembering the late, great Michael Gudinski
- Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’
- J-RPGS get a shot in the arm with Bravely Default 2
