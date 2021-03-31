MAGAZINE Issue 16: March 2021

Issue 16: March 2021

In the March 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Skegss prove they are more than ready for the big time, Fijian-Australian rap phenom Jesswar blazes a new trail with her debut EP 'Tropixx', and director Seth Larney rebuilds the world for his eco sci-fi film '2067'

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

IT’S SHOWTIME

Skeggs’ new album may be titled ‘Rehearsal’, but as their raucous gig at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl showed, the Byron Bay trio are more than ready for the big time

Features

BUDJERAH

The 19-year-old soulful singer-songwriter and Matt Corby mentee offers vibey, relatable R&B

Features

TROPICAL THUNDER

Fijian-Australian rap phenom Jesswar tells us about the road to her searing debut EP, ‘Tropixx’

Features

EARTH 2.0

2067 director Seth Larney believes the power of storytelling can help save the planet

Features

POWER COUPLE

It Takes Two is an essential quarantine co-op experience – and digital couples therapy

Also In This Issue:

  • Remembering the late, great Michael Gudinski
  • Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’
  • J-RPGS get a shot in the arm with Bravely Default 2

This issue will begin shipping the week of 5 April 2021.

