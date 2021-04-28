Issue 17: April 2021

Features
NOW YOU SEE HER
Julia Stone is ready to be free. On her new solo record ‘Sixty Summers’, the singer-songwriter dials back the folk-pop to reveal the many different versions of herself
Features
ASHWARYA
NME 100 member Ashwarya talks South Asian representation, her latest single ‘To The Night’ featuring Vic Mensa, and her “vulnerable” new EP
Features
ENDLESS SUMMER
Sydney indie rockers Palms return after a five-year absence with songs about growth and self-acceptance
Features
LISTEN TO THIS
Inside Sound Of Metal, the Riz Ahmed-starring film about a deaf drummer that will change the way you listen to music
Features
BEYOND THE SEA
We dive into a Half-Life: Alyx mod that takes us on a return trip to BioShock’s haunting city of Rapture
Also In This Issue:
- Death From Above 1979 on friendship and fatherhood
- Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-winning Nomadland
- It Takes Two: a Pixar-esque, cutesy co-op delight
This issue will begin shipping the week of 10 May 2021.