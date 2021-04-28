MAGAZINE Issue 17: April 2021

Issue 17: April 2021

In the April 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Julia Stone unveils the many different versions of herself, Sydney indie rockers Palms make their comeback with 'Intensity Sunshine', and how 'Sound Of Metal', the Oscar-winning film starring Riz Ahmed, will change the way you listen to music

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

NOW YOU SEE HER

Julia Stone is ready to be free. On her new solo record ‘Sixty Summers’, the singer-songwriter dials back the folk-pop to reveal the many different versions of herself

Features

ASHWARYA

NME 100 member Ashwarya talks South Asian representation, her latest single ‘To The Night’ featuring Vic Mensa, and her “vulnerable” new EP

Features

ENDLESS SUMMER

Sydney indie rockers Palms return after a five-year absence with songs about growth and self-acceptance

Features

LISTEN TO THIS

Inside Sound Of Metal, the Riz Ahmed-starring film about a deaf drummer that will change the way you listen to music

Features

BEYOND THE SEA

We dive into a Half-Life: Alyx mod that takes us on a return trip to BioShock’s haunting city of Rapture

Also In This Issue:

  • Death From Above 1979 on friendship and fatherhood
  • Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-winning Nomadland
  • It Takes Two: a Pixar-esque, cutesy co-op delight

This issue will begin shipping the week of 10 May 2021.

