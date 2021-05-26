Issue 18: May 2021

Features
FRONTMAN OF HER LIFE
Adelaide’s pride and joy, chameleonic artist, ambitious visual auteur, eclectic outsider – Tkay Maidza is all these things and more
Features
MAY-A
Maya Cumming on going from viral YouTube shenanigans to making indie pop confessionals about a life-changing relationship
Features
THE BALLAD OF AMY SHARK
The Gold Coast singer-songwriter navigated murky waters and a “mountain of issues” for new album ‘Cry Forever’
Features
NOTHING TO LOSE
After a decade of grinding out small victories, Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith stepped up her game. We hear what’s at the next level
Features
GREED IS GOOD
Oddworld‘s Lorne Lanning and Sherry McKenna tackle crunch in the video games industry
Also In This Issue:
- Seven reasons why Jimmy Barnes is the David Bowie of Australia
- The Underground Railroad: hard to watch, but impossible to forget
- Fiendish roguelike Returnal is an unmissable next-gen experience
This issue will begin shipping the week of 14 June 2021.