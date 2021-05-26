Issue 18: May 2021

MAGAZINEIssue 18: May 2021

In the May 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Tkay Maidza is ready for her next transformation, Amy Shark scales a "mountain of issues" for her new album 'Cry Forever', and Jodie-Turner Smith – star of 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' – steps up her game

FRONTMAN OF HER LIFE

Adelaide’s pride and joy, chameleonic artist, ambitious visual auteur, eclectic outsider – Tkay Maidza is all these things and more

MAY-A

Maya Cumming on going from viral YouTube shenanigans to making indie pop confessionals about a life-changing relationship

THE BALLAD OF AMY SHARK

The Gold Coast singer-songwriter navigated murky waters and a “mountain of issues” for new album ‘Cry Forever’

NOTHING TO LOSE

After a decade of grinding out small victories, Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith stepped up her game. We hear what’s at the next level

GREED IS GOOD

Oddworld‘s Lorne Lanning and Sherry McKenna tackle crunch in the video games industry

Also In This Issue:

  • Seven reasons why Jimmy Barnes is the David Bowie of Australia
  • The Underground Railroad: hard to watch, but impossible to forget
  • Fiendish roguelike Returnal is an unmissable next-gen experience

