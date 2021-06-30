Issue 19: June 2021

Features
A LIFE LESS ORDINARY
After frontwoman Nai Palm’s cancer battle and amid a global pandemic, Hiatus Kaiyote have returned with a record that celebrates life: “Art isn’t perfect, it’s about the energy”
Features
THE LAZY EYES
Sydney psych rock upstarts aren’t afraid of the Tame Impala and King Gizzard comparisons
Features
AS GOOD AS GOLD
Melbourne-via-Tasmania jangle-pop band Quivers on ‘Golden Doubt’, their “accidental” album about togetherness and friendship
Features
2021 IN FILM & TV
From My Name Is Gulpilil to Wakefield: these are the year’s best Aussie productions on the big and small screen – so far
Features
FROM TEXAS, WITH VAMPIRES
El Paso, Elsewhere developer says the game is his “ultimate expression of vulnerability”
Also In This Issue:
- Wolf Alice’s triumphant third album, ‘Blue Weekend’
- A Quiet Place 2: a sequel to shout about
- What MCU fans can expect from Aussie filmmaker Cate Shortland’s Black Widow
This issue will begin shipping the week of 5 July 2021.