Issue 19: June 2021

In the June 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Hiatus Kaiyote return with a record that celebrates life, Quivers on their "accidental" album about togetherness and friendship, and the best Aussie albums, films and TV shows of 2021 – so far

A LIFE LESS ORDINARY

After frontwoman Nai Palm’s cancer battle and amid a global pandemic, Hiatus Kaiyote have returned with a record that celebrates life: “Art isn’t perfect, it’s about the energy”

THE LAZY EYES

Sydney psych rock upstarts aren’t afraid of the Tame Impala and King Gizzard comparisons

AS GOOD AS GOLD

Melbourne-via-Tasmania jangle-pop band Quivers on ‘Golden Doubt’, their “accidental” album about togetherness and friendship

2021 IN FILM & TV

From My Name Is Gulpilil to Wakefield: these are the year’s best Aussie productions on the big and small screen – so far

FROM TEXAS, WITH VAMPIRES

El Paso, Elsewhere developer says the game is his “ultimate expression of vulnerability”

Also In This Issue:

  • Wolf Alice’s triumphant third album, ‘Blue Weekend’
  • A Quiet Place 2: a sequel to shout about
  • What MCU fans can expect from Aussie filmmaker Cate Shortland’s Black Widow

