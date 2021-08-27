MAGAZINEIssue 21: August 2021

Issue 21: August 2021

Subscribe Now

In the August 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Lorde finds solace in nature, Ngaiire will no longer tone herself down, and Danny Cohen on how he made his new Courtney Barnett doco, 'Anonymous Club'

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

NME Australia Magazine Issue 21

Features

HIGHER THAN THE SUN

How Ella Yelich-O’Connor – aka Lorde – stripped away the digital noise to find solace in nature, a journey that birthed her bright, blissed-out third album ‘Solar Power’

Features

TFS AND THE STRANGE THEORIES OF EVERYTHING

Tropical Fuck Storm on conspiracy theories, personal tragedy and third album ‘Deep States’

NME Australia Magazine Issue 21

NME Australia Magazine Issue 21

Features

THREE ALBUMS & THE TRUTH

On her new album, ‘3’, Ngaiire will no longer tone herself down for the comfort of others

Features

JUST YOU & COURTNEY

How director Danny Cohen made Anonymous Club, the intimate doco about Courtney Barnett

NME Australia Magazine Issue 21
NME Australia Magazine Issue 21

Features

ALIENS & HIP-HOP

Creator Greg Johnson on the game ToeJam & Earl, which turns 30 this year

Also In This Issue:

  • Billie Eilish seals her place in pop history with ‘Happier Than Ever’
  • The Suicide Squad: James Gunn makes the DC universe fun again
  • Grime: a deeply uncomfortable game that’s a joy to play

This issue will begin shipping the week of 13 September 2021.

Become a Subscriber. Save up to 35% with our exclusive offer.

Subscribe Now

Recent Issues

View All Issues