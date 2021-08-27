Issue 21: August 2021

Features
HIGHER THAN THE SUN
How Ella Yelich-O’Connor – aka Lorde – stripped away the digital noise to find solace in nature, a journey that birthed her bright, blissed-out third album ‘Solar Power’
Features
TFS AND THE STRANGE THEORIES OF EVERYTHING
Tropical Fuck Storm on conspiracy theories, personal tragedy and third album ‘Deep States’
Features
THREE ALBUMS & THE TRUTH
On her new album, ‘3’, Ngaiire will no longer tone herself down for the comfort of others
Features
JUST YOU & COURTNEY
How director Danny Cohen made Anonymous Club, the intimate doco about Courtney Barnett
Features
ALIENS & HIP-HOP
Creator Greg Johnson on the game ToeJam & Earl, which turns 30 this year
Also In This Issue:
- Billie Eilish seals her place in pop history with ‘Happier Than Ever’
- The Suicide Squad: James Gunn makes the DC universe fun again
- Grime: a deeply uncomfortable game that’s a joy to play
