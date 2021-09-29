Issue 22: September 2021

MAGAZINEIssue 22: September 2021

In the September 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Baker Boy continues to tread his path of positivity, why King Stingray is one of Australia’s most exciting young bands, and a look back at 'Just A Gigolo', the Bowie film flop you forgot existed

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

VISION ACCOMPLISHED

On his debut album ‘Gela’, Yolngu hip-hop phenomenon Baker Boy continues to tread his path of positivity – even as he delivers some of his most pointedly political songs yet.

Features

KING STINGRAY

Yolngu surf rockers and Yothu Yindi descendants have music in their blood.

Features

THE BOWIE FILM FLOP YOU FORGOT EXISTED

A look back at Just A Gigolo, which starred the Thin White Duke opposite Marlene Dietrich.

Also In This Issue:

  • Lorde’s triumphant third album, ‘Solar Power’
  • The latest heart-wrenching Life Is Strange game
  • Shang-Chi: MCU’s newest addition overcomes a tricky origin story with ease

This issue will begin shipping the week of 11 October 2021.

Recent Issues

