Issue 22: September 2021

Features
VISION ACCOMPLISHED
On his debut album ‘Gela’, Yolngu hip-hop phenomenon Baker Boy continues to tread his path of positivity – even as he delivers some of his most pointedly political songs yet.
KING STINGRAY
Yolngu surf rockers and Yothu Yindi descendants have music in their blood.
THE BOWIE FILM FLOP YOU FORGOT EXISTED
A look back at Just A Gigolo, which starred the Thin White Duke opposite Marlene Dietrich.
Also In This Issue:
- Lorde’s triumphant third album, ‘Solar Power’
- The latest heart-wrenching Life Is Strange game
- Shang-Chi: MCU’s newest addition overcomes a tricky origin story with ease
This issue will begin shipping the week of 11 October 2021.