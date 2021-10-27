Issue 23: October 2021

Features
AROUND THE WORLD
Berlin-via-Byron Bay band Parcels dig deep and continue their restless search for home on new double album ‘Day/Night’.
Features
KOBIE DEE
The past, present and future swirl together in the Gomeroi rapper’s life and work.
Features
BIG GIRLS DO CRY
After the pandemic upended her career and love life, Banoffee made an album full of honesty, heartbreak and humour.
Features
DRIVE AT 10
Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez tell us the story behind its moody, synth-laden soundtrack.
Features
METAL MACHINE MUSIC
Trivium’s Matt Heafy has finally written music for a game – now he wants in on development
Also In This Issue:
- ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’: fearless revelations from James Blake
- Metroid Dread lives up to the hype, and then some
- Dev Patel’s The Green Knight is an ethereal epic
This issue will begin shipping the week of 8 November 2021.