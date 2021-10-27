MAGAZINEIssue 23: October 2021

Issue 23: October 2021

In the October 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: Parcels continue their restless search for home, Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee opens up about his life and work, and a look at 'Drive''s epic soundtrack 10 years on

Features

AROUND THE WORLD

Berlin-via-Byron Bay band Parcels dig deep and continue their restless search for home on new double album ‘Day/Night’.

Features

KOBIE DEE

The past, present and future swirl together in the Gomeroi rapper’s life and work.

Features

BIG GIRLS DO CRY

After the pandemic upended her career and love life, Banoffee made an album full of honesty, heartbreak and humour.

Features

DRIVE AT 10

Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez tell us the story behind its moody, synth-laden soundtrack.

Features

METAL MACHINE MUSIC

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has finally written music for a game – now he wants in on development

Also In This Issue:

  • ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’: fearless revelations from James Blake
  • Metroid Dread lives up to the hype, and then some
  • Dev Patel’s The Green Knight is an ethereal epic

This issue will begin shipping the week of 8 November 2021.

