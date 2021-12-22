Issue 25: December 2021

Features
BEST OF 2021
From ‘Carnage’ to Bump and Dry, here’s our rundown of the best film, TV and music Australia had to offer this year.
Features
BARKAA
With her debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’, the rapper claims the crown with fiery hip-hop that honours Black women.
Features
HOPE AND HEALING
Milan Ring talks her long-gestating debut album ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’ and coming to embrace her multicultural heritage.
Features
LIFE WELL LIVED
Think you know Benedict Cumberbatch? Think again.
Features
WHERE YOU’RE ALLOWED EVERYTHING ALL OF THE TIME
We explore Radiohead’s dizzying ‘Kid A Mnesia’ exhibition with Epic Games.
Also In This Issue:
- Adele takes risks on her new album ’30’
- Nintendo Switch OLED: should you buy it?
- The Beatles: Get Back is a long, winding and worthwhile road
This issue will begin shipping the week of 3 January 2022.