Issue 25: December 2021

In the December 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine: we recap the best things Australia had to offer in the world of music and entertainment in 2021, BARKAA talks her fiery debut EP 'Blak Matriarchy' and we explore Radiohead's dizzying 'Kid A Mnesia' exhibition with Epic Games

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

BEST OF 2021

From ‘Carnage’ to Bump and Dry, here’s our rundown of the best film, TV and music Australia had to offer this year.

Features

BARKAA

With her debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’, the rapper claims the crown with fiery hip-hop that honours Black women.

Features

HOPE AND HEALING

Milan Ring talks her long-gestating debut album ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’ and coming to embrace her multicultural heritage.

Features

LIFE WELL LIVED

Think you know Benedict Cumberbatch? Think again.

Features

WHERE YOU’RE ALLOWED EVERYTHING ALL OF THE TIME

We explore Radiohead’s dizzying ‘Kid A Mnesia’ exhibition with Epic Games.

Also In This Issue:

  • Adele takes risks on her new album ’30’
  • Nintendo Switch OLED: should you buy it?
  • The Beatles: Get Back is a long, winding and worthwhile road

This issue will begin shipping the week of 3 January 2022.

