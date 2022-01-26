Issue 26: January 2022

Features
BAND OF BROTHERS
NME sits down with Gang Of Youths in their adopted home of London to talk fame, grief and their powerful new album ‘Angel In Realtime’.
Features
HER STRANGE AND UGLY TAPESTRY
Grace Cummings, singer-songwriter, actress and shape-shifter, lays it all out on her second album ‘Storm Queen’.
Features
ANXIOUS
The Connecticut band began as a way to kill time during high school. Their pummelling debut record will make you want to form your own.
Features
HIS FINAL FANTASY?
Henry Cavill tells us how a painful injury on the set of The Witcher season 2 almost sidelined him – and TV’s favourite monster hunter – forever.
Features
LET THE GAMES BEGIN
We’re set for another incredible year of games. Here are 10 titles to look forward to.
Also In This Issue:
- Tune in to The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker concludes the journey of a lifetime
- Euphoria: Rue and gang are back for a second season
This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 February 2022.