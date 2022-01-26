MAGAZINEIssue 26: January 2022

Issue 26: January 2022

In the January 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Gang Of Youths discuss their powerful new album, Grace Cummings lays it all out on 'Storm Queen', and 10 highly anticipated games out this year

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

BAND OF BROTHERS

NME sits down with Gang Of Youths in their adopted home of London to talk fame, grief and their powerful new album ‘Angel In Realtime’.

Features

HER STRANGE AND UGLY TAPESTRY

Grace Cummings, singer-songwriter, actress and shape-shifter, lays it all out on her second album ‘Storm Queen’.

Features

ANXIOUS

The Connecticut band began as a way to kill time during high school. Their pummelling debut record will make you want to form your own.

Features

HIS FINAL FANTASY?

Henry Cavill tells us how a painful injury on the set of The Witcher season 2 almost sidelined him – and TV’s favourite monster hunter – forever.

Features

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

We’re set for another incredible year of games. Here are 10 titles to look forward to.

Also In This Issue:

  • Tune in to The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker concludes the journey of a lifetime
  • Euphoria: Rue and gang are back for a second season

This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 February 2022.

Recent Issues

