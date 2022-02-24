Issue 27: February 2022

Features
EYE OF THE STORM
Known and admired for their fiery activism, Camp Cope capture the zeitgeist differently and evolve their sound on new album ‘Running With The Hurricane’.
Features
ANTI-HERO’S JOURNEY
After a tumultuous come-up and years in and out of jail, cult rapper Huskii is ready to begin a new chapter with his debut album.
Features
WHERE IS MY MIND?
After three heartbreak records as Methyl Ethel, Jake Webb looked beyond himself to create a sprawling, philosophical new album.
Features
CLOUD NINE
An audience with Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who plays TV’s favourite drug dealer.
Features
SURVIVAL REVIVAL
Creator Dean Hall talks DayZ, the influential zombie survival mod that turns 10 this year.
Also In This Issue:
- Black Country, New Road: ‘Ants From Up There’ is a future cult classic
- Pam & Tommy takes aim at ’90s sleaze
- Sloclap’s Sifu is an early contender for game of the year
This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 March 2022.