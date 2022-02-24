MAGAZINEIssue 27: February 2022

Issue 27: February 2022

In the February 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine: Camp Cope capture the zeitgeist differently on new album ‘Running With The Hurricane’, Huskii gears up for a new era, and an audience with ‘Euphoria’ breakout star Angus Cloud

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

Features

EYE OF THE STORM

Known and admired for their fiery activism, Camp Cope capture the zeitgeist differently and evolve their sound on new album ‘Running With The Hurricane’.

Features

ANTI-HERO’S JOURNEY

After a tumultuous come-up and years in and out of jail, cult rapper Huskii is ready to begin a new chapter with his debut album.

Features

WHERE IS MY MIND?

After three heartbreak records as Methyl Ethel, Jake Webb looked beyond himself to create a sprawling, philosophical new album.

Features

CLOUD NINE

An audience with Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who plays TV’s favourite drug dealer.

Features

SURVIVAL REVIVAL

Creator Dean Hall talks DayZ, the influential zombie survival mod that turns 10 this year.

Also In This Issue:

  • Black Country, New Road: ‘Ants From Up There’ is a future cult classic
  • Pam & Tommy takes aim at ’90s sleaze
  • Sloclap’s Sifu is an early contender for game of the year

This issue will begin shipping the week of 7 March 2022.

Recent Issues

